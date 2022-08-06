Letter: If we value children, act now

We like to say that we value motherhood and children. Our actions speak otherwise.

Thirty years ago, extensive research made headlines proclaiming the importance of caring for children ages 0-5. Thirty years later, we have done too little to strengthen support systems for newborns, infants and toddlers.

Our system of day care and preschool is too expensive for most young families, and yet pays too little to the providers of care for our beloved children. Our youngest children deserve the same level of public support that we provide to kindergartners through 12th grade.

Mothers who take time out of their careers to raise their own children not only lose paychecks during those years but are punished later in life when they realize they were not earning Social Security nor paying into retirement savings.

My wife and I have been blessed with seven grandchildren in the last seven years. It has become clear to us that today it is much harder and more expensive to raise children. Our young parents and their children need more financial, social and moral support.

If we say we value motherhood and children, let’s act like it.

Dan R. Ebener

Davenport