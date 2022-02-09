 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ignorance is bliss

Does anyone else think it's ridiculous for the Republican Party to pretend we're living in the fictional world of River City, Iowa, circa 1912?

Apparently there are Republicans in the legislature who think it is fine. They're taking their lines almost directly from the movie "The Music Man."

"We got trouble! Right here in River City! Smutty books corrupting our youth!"

In the movie, it was the works of Chaucer, Rabelais, Balzac, and the poetry of Omar Khayyam. Ban them! Get them off the library shelves!

Will Republican hatred for books and ideas they dislike drive them to look to the movies for additional legislation? Will they revisit the themes and actual law from "Inherit the Wind," then ban Darwin's "On the Origin of Species" and start jailing science teachers?

To save time, the GOP might consider flat-out adopting the laws from the fictional movie town Pleasantville, where the home team always wins and the library books have only blank pages. A sure-fire way to make unpleasant/outlawed concepts disappear, right? (Spoiler alert, it didn't work out for them in the movie.)

While they're at it, maybe a new motto for our state flag: "Where ignorance is bliss, 'tis folly to be wise." Oh, wait, that's a quote from a poem. No poetry allowed in GOP-land. Might be considered divisive or obscene.

James Driscoll

Bettendorf

