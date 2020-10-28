Letter: Ignorant of Trump's lies

Your occasional columnist, John Donald O'shea, in his typical anal retentive way, complains about Joe Biden's occasional mixed statements but seems ignorant about President Trump's documented 21,000 (and counting) lies and confabulations; nor does he seem to recognize the blatant Republican hypocrisy of denying a Supreme Court appointment during the last year of the Obama presidency but jamming through Trump's such appointment just days prior to a presidential election.
Unfortunately, the Constitution does not deal with such blatant double-dealing hypocrisy — but hopefully the voters will.
Stephen Singley
Coal Valley
