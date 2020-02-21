Letter: Ignore ALEC

Upon reading that a column in the Quad-City Times was co-authored by Jonathan Williams, who works for the American Legislative Exchange Council, a red flag went up for me. The council, also known as ALEC, is notorious for representing some of the worst corporate polluters who cherry-pick Republican legislators in all states writing proposed bills that do not get public hearings and are not transparent.

The shills for many corporations write the proposed bills and the hand-picked individual legislators sign off on them and sneak them through the legislative process.

ALEC has had major backing from the Koch brothers, notorious for advocating privatizing of public services and whose corporations are one of the major contributors of adding fossil fuels to the environment, driving us closer to extinction.

We already know that major corporations like Amazon, GE, Apple and others do not pay any taxes despite making millions of dollars of profit, so giving further tax breaks to these corporations, as Williams advocates, will result in more money being dumped into offshore banks in the Cayman Islands. The money will not get to the working class that ALEC despises.