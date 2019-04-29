I love the people that tell me it's not climate change/global warming but cyclical. If it is climate change, we can hopefully lessen the damage. If it's cyclical and continue with this idea, then you are toast.
Warmer weather holds more moisture, which is due to climate change. We are getting wetter and, therefore, heavier snow.
Add more rain to the mix even in winter, then locally we are being affected by climate change with more frequent flooding and flooding that lasts for a longer duration.
Hold on to the idea of being cyclical at your own peril.
Terry Sullivan
Davenport