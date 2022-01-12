 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ignoring the problem
topical

Letter: Ignoring the problem

After reading "Legislators Plan To Take Up Worker Shortage”, in the Jan. 5 issue of this newspaper, I became sick. I am sick of the governor and legislature refusing to address the real cause of Iowa’s worker shortage. That cause is COVID!

Iowans are taking extraordinary actions to avoid COVID — retiring from jobs; changing jobs; creating their own safer jobs from home' waiting in lines for testing, quarantining, being treated and hospitalized for COVID; hibernating due to long COVID; burying their loved ones due to COVID; and, yes, some themselves still dying of COVID. And of course, these latter are unvaccinated. This is ongoing fertile ground for Iowa’s leaders who would yet like to make a difference.

What’s their real priority? The article lists transgender athletes, abortion rights (or actually lack thereof), election-year politics and library books (or rather burning them). I didn’t make this up! None of those quoted seem to wish to place an ounce of effort into shortening the pandemic.

I hope and pray that Iowa’s leaders soon see the light. If the alleged decrease in Iowa’s employment only dropped 3.2% from before the pandemic, and caused all the alarm, what will additional losses bring?

Ken Sherman

Blue Grass

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: In decline

Thanks to federal dollars, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa has a $1 billion dollar surplus in its general account and $1.2 billion i…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Freedom

"Because less than 3% of you people read books. Because less than 15% of you read newspapers. Because the only truth you know is what you get …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Our rights

Ruth Marcus, Washington Post deputy editorial page editor and Yale College and Harvard Law School graduate: There are no constitutional rights…

Letters to the Editor

Correction

The Rock Island County Board has approved downsizing to 19 members. An editorial last Sunday mistakenly suggested it would downsize to 15 memb…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Why?

Recently a relative of mine returned home to a hospital bed and special oxygen equipment after being hospitalized for 37 days with Covid-19. H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News