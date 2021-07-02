Letter: Ignoring the voters

In a democracy the intent is that the people elect the government officials to represent their interests and desires, except in Illinois. Time and again politicians ignore the wishes of the electorate.

Eight years ago, 72% of the voters voted to reduce the size of the county board from 26 to no more than 15. Supposedly, the change could not occur until redistricting following the census, which is now. The Rock Island County Board has decided to reduce the board to 19 members, which is obviously woefully short of the direction provided by the voters. The voters should not accept this dismal effort and hold the board accountable to the desires of the electorate. Remember, Scott County with a larger population operates quite well with five board members.

Now, turning to the state of Illinois and its proposed redistricting for legislative seats: A few years ago over 600,000 residents signed petitions asking for a vote to change the process to an impartial commission. But a handful of politicians decided they knew better and did not give the people a voice. We now have a new map that supposedly is "racially and ethnically" correct but is not politically equitable. Millions of voters are basically disenfranchised. The new map is a perfect example of gerrymandering where the politicians select the voters instead of the voters selecting their elected officials.