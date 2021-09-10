Letter: I'll trust Joe

Our military has successfully left Afghanistan. In the process they rescued 123,000 civilians and lost 13 service members. By comparison, Britain lost 11,000 killed and 40,000 captured while evacuating its army from Dunkirk.
Former President Trump initiated that exit but now politicizes the deaths, echoed by Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Ignoring the humanitarian triumph, Trump carps that we left behind some equipment, grossly exaggerating — i.e., lying about — its value. However, we can rest assured the Taliban will turn it upon ISIS, the international terrorist organization that is our real enemy.
One side of Grassley's mouth said "politics can wait," but the other side politicized the rescue by calling it "this catastrophic situation."
A self-proclaimed "combat veteran" who's never known battle, Ernst proclaimed that President Biden must "engage the might of the greatest military in the history of the world."
Such jingoistic bombast is exactly what got us into Afghanistan.
Chicken-hawks George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld were so desperate to engage that, right after 9/11, they attacked the Taliban regime, even though 9/11 was planned and executed solely by a different entity, Al Qaeda, a predecessor of ISIS.
Miller-Meeks politicized the Kabul airport deaths by wrongly calling the rescue a "catastrophe" and "disaster." She naively attacked Biden's adherence to an announced exit date, but doing otherwise would mean exposing our allies, just as Trump did to the Syrian Kurds while they battled ISIS — the worst betrayal since Brutus stabbed Caesar.
I'll trust Joe.
Thomas Walsh
LeClaire