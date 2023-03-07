Over 5,000,000 illegal immigrants have come across the border in the short time Biden's been president, and imagine it takes all of the people living in our six smallest states to add up to 5,000,000 people and how many more by 2025.

The government flies and busses these illegals to all our states and we don't see it happening or our media sure won't be publishing anything about it. So, if bus loads would be coming to Davenport just how would it come about?

Their bus windows would be darkened so we can't see what's inside and then they would pull up to some place like West Lake for the unloading and organizations to pick them up and no one in Davenport is any wiser.

Iowa is fast becoming a sanctuary state and we have probably about half of our counties as sanctuary counties and about five years ago our top paper in the state had a story claiming 67,000 illegals already in Iowa so you can figure well over 100,000 illegals now. Our Democratic mayors usually will tell you that's there's nothing wrong at the border and if they even went down it was probably under Trump's Administration. These good little Democratic mayors probably have high hopes of moving right up the ladder in politics and We'll be there to remind everyone how our country is being sold out. When they come from over fifty countries and pay over 10,000 dollars to get in are they really poor?

Don Erbst, Sr.

Davenport