We are being scammed by the leftists! How you may ask? Illegal immigrants, who are mostly migrating here for a better life, are being told to ask for asylum by left wing nut jobs. Most illegal immigrants do not qualify for US asylum.

Since President Biden took office, migrants have crossed the southwestern border without documentation more than 5,118,661 times — the largest number ever; all have asked for asylum.

Another 1.2 million known illegal immigrant "gotaways," that's a confirmed minimum of 6.3 million illegal immigrants entering the U.S. since Biden took office. The state of Alabama has a population of 5,024,279.

There are more illegals in two years than the population of Alabama.

Back to the asylum scam. Migrants from all over the world cross the southern border in record numbers since and they all claim asylum. In 2000, 97% of the migrants Border Patrol encountered were Mexican citizens. By 2014, more people apprehended at the southern border were from the Northern Triangle — El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Now over 50 countries have been encountered and asking for asylum.

The latest available data, 2022, reveal that the number of asylum seekers waiting for asylum hearings in the U.S. has now reached at least 1,565,966 individuals. About half of this total, or 787,882, are waiting for hearings before judges in the Immigration Courts housed in the Department of Justice.

VP Pence: “Ninety percent of the people never show up for their hearing.” Those that do show, and loose, aren’t deported.

Jim Turner

Fenton, Ill.