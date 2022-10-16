Letter: Illinois becoming the epicenter for Midwest abortions

Think carefully who you vote for in November. Did you know Illinois is fast becoming the epicenter for abortions in the Midwest? Our good Governor JP and his cohorts with the approval of our so-called Catholic president are saying “come to Illinois” for your abortion. Big corporations such as Amazon, Microsoft and even Walt Disney are paying for Abortion Travel for their employees. Did you know over 63 million babies have been killed since 1973 when abortion was legalized? A whole generation has been lost. That’s pretty sad for America. No longer is there any question on when life begins. Life is just not sacred anymore.

New Planned Parenthood Clinics are popping up all over on the borders of Missouri & Wisconsin. The latest is their announcement of a mobile abortion unit that will travel the southern portion of Illinois to expand the killing of unborn babies at the expense of women’s health and safety. Folks, abortion is not “reproductive health care.” Contrary to public opinion, most women have always had the right to decide when, if and how many children they want to have. In this day and age with all the birth control methods available very few unwanted pregnancies should occur. When they do, choose adoption nor abortion. Let’s promote our local pro-life clinics such as Pregnancy Resources and The Women’s Choice Center for health care not Planned Parenthood. Please vote and think carefully who vote for.