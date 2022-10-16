 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Illinois becoming the epicenter for Midwest abortions

Letters logo

Think carefully who you vote for in November. Did you know Illinois is fast becoming the epicenter for abortions in the Midwest? Our good Governor JP and his cohorts with the approval of our so-called Catholic president are saying “come to Illinois” for your abortion. Big corporations such as Amazon, Microsoft and even Walt Disney are paying for Abortion Travel for their employees. Did you know over 63 million babies have been killed since 1973 when abortion was legalized? A whole generation has been lost. That’s pretty sad for America. No longer is there any question on when life begins. Life is just not sacred anymore.

New Planned Parenthood Clinics are popping up all over on the borders of Missouri & Wisconsin. The latest is their announcement of a mobile abortion unit that will travel the southern portion of Illinois to expand the killing of unborn babies at the expense of women’s health and safety. Folks, abortion is not “reproductive health care.” Contrary to public opinion, most women have always had the right to decide when, if and how many children they want to have. In this day and age with all the birth control methods available very few unwanted pregnancies should occur. When they do, choose adoption nor abortion. Let’s promote our local pro-life clinics such as Pregnancy Resources and The Women’s Choice Center for health care not Planned Parenthood. Please vote and think carefully who vote for.

People are also reading…

Diane Gelaude

Orion

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Reynolds should be ashamed

Letter: Reynolds should be ashamed

I am extremely offended by the race baiting Kim Reynolds is using in her ad currently running on TV. By showing a Black woman talking about de…

Letter: Canceling Columbus

Letter: Canceling Columbus

On behalf of myself, the 100 plus members of the Italian American Society of the Quad Cities, the hundreds of Italian American societies/assoc…

Letter: Ditch the gum, Ferentz

Letter: Ditch the gum, Ferentz

I have seen cows chewing their cud that rivaled the Hawkeyes' coach chomping away. He must not have read the etiquette book section on chewing…

Letter: Vote Democrat, or else

Letter: Vote Democrat, or else

Vote Democratic or be consumed by dragons, which is about the only dire fate most of the letters to the editor I’ve read of late haven’t promi…

Letter: Turn off Fox

Letter: Turn off Fox

Dave Fuller: I couldn’t agree more. Also, to avoid propaganda, distortion, spin, and disinformation, turn off CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, MSNBC and th…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News