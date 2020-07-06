Letter: Illinois budget is 'smoke and mirrors'

The Editorial Board continues to flood the paper with columns from the left wing "Washington Post." While at the same time they are neglecting to comment on the joke of a budget Gov. J.B. Pritzker just signed.

Passed by the Democratic controlled general assembly the $43 billion budget is all smoke and mirrors. For one thing it is 7.5% larger than last years. How can they do that, considering the economic disaster Illinois is in now?

Republicans wanted some budget "cuts." No way. That obscene word is not in the Democrats vocabulary.

Here is how Gov. Pritzker plans to fund the budget. First he will borrow $5 billion from a federal COVID-19 relief fund. Then he hopes a Democrat wins the November Presidential election and then the federal government will bailout 30 years of Illinois mismanagement. Next he wants Illinois residents to vote to change the state income tax code, so he can raise state income taxes. What a surprise.

With the governor's decision to shut down the whole state, instead of taking into consideration where the coronavirus is concentrated, Pritzker has put Illinois in an economic hole it will never be able to climb out of. Also, we still have pension accounts that have $140 billion deficit that we will never be able to payoff.