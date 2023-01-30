Letter: Illinois has become black hole for abortions

With the overturning of Roe vs. Wade last year, we’ve seen a renewed, stronger push for abortion by many states, with my home state of Illinois at the forefront.

Illinois has been fortifying with new abortion clinics close to neighboring states and a traveling abortion bus that circles Illinois near the border. Recent changes to the rules for medication abortions make it more convenient for women to terminate their pregnancies in the privacy of their homes. The Land of Lincoln is becoming a figurative black hole, swallowing up unborn children in its vicinity.

Reflecting on this reality causes me to again ponder what it is in the hearts of people that leads so many to seek the killing of innocent human lives. Conceding that some number still cling to the falsehood that the unborn developing baby is not human, for those with rational thinking: what is it that makes it OK? How can anyone condone killing the helpless innocent human? Could it be lack of conscience? Absence of love for one’s fellow man? One or more necessary virtues held by decent people is definitely missing. Is it love?

“C’mon people now, smile on your brother, everybody gets together, try to love one another right now,” as the song goes. Deep down we know we should. If we try to love that unborn human as our brother or sister, maybe our outlook might shift. Abe Lincoln, pray for us.

Marc Possin

Geneseo