As a veteran, a proud East Moline voter who’s voted from abroad the last couple of election cycles, and as a descendant of Hero Street USA in Silvis, I can state with confidence that Illinois is lagging behind other states on military and overseas voter access.

With the legislature wrapping up soon, now is the time to advance legislation (such as SB 282) that would allow eligible Illinois servicemembers, their families, overseas voters and those with disabilities who need accommodations to securely submit their absentee ballot electronically.

Lawmakers must minimize barriers for voters like me. For instance, returning a ballot on time via foreign postal mail is often unreliable. Calling for voting assistance in a 9-5 central time frame is unrealistic from the other side of the world. In a recent survey of military spouses, most of them were unaware who their voting assistance officer was or where to find him or her.

Servicemembers perform their job and mission in the world’s most remote areas, on submarines, and in combat situations; the last thing on their mind is the multi-step voting process and key dates. Moreover, simply seeking information on Illinois’ voting assistance-related websites is difficult because often times those same sites are “geo-blocked” overseas. While some may claim “this is due to foreign interference,” the reality is that geo-blocking elections and voting web sites are serious hindrances to Illinoisans voters abroad. The bottom line is that Illinois needs to make overseas voting easier. Pass SB 282!

Michael Ramos

East Moline