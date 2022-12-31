Letter: Illinois needs a parole process

The letter from Ron Kopko of Cordova, which advocates adoption of the federal no-parole system, is based on the incorrect premise that Illinois has a parole system. In fact, Illinois already has the federal system because Illinois abolished parole in 1978 and the only persons who have a right to seek parole are those few people remaining in prison (41 people out of a total prison population of 29,525 in the most recent published data) who were sentenced prior to February 1, 1978. Illinois has a process called mandatory supervised release, often referred to as parole, but that process is an additional obligation after a person completes a sentence of incarceration.

Illinois needs and should enact a process for parole because it is wasting its public safety dollars on persons who are old and sick, and pose no threat to public safety, yet the State is paying large amounts to provide expensive medical care, including end of life care, to those people. Legislation is currently pending as H.B. 3613 to establish a parole process for persons who are 55 and older and have served 25 years or more in prison. This legislation is expected to be re-introduced in the new session starting in January. Enactment and implementation of this legislation would free up resources that could be used for crime-fighting instead of for locking up the older people who are the least likely to re-offend and the most expensive to care for.