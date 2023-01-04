Letter: Illinois not interested in GOP candidates

I was recalling an old "Just For Men" hair coloring commercial with Keith Hernandez and Walt Frazier doing a play-by-play of a "grey-beard's" attempted pick-up of a "hottie." The call? "Rejected!"

There are various degrees of rejection.

I'm imagining young Gene asking a girl for a date, pondering possible responses:

1. "Sorry, I'm concentrating on studies/sports, I'm not currently dating."

2. "Sorry, I'm busy Friday, perhaps another time."

3. "Sorry, I consider you a friend, not a date."

Rejection always stings, but that's life

Then there's door number four. Repudiation: "I'd never date you! Your hygiene's horrible; your sense-of-style non-existent; your humor bigoted and crass!"

Gene the student experienced rejections 1, 2 and 3 many times. Nov. 8th, Gene the Republican was on the receiving end of No. 4.

Illinois Democrats currently hold: Both U.S. Senators, 14 of 17 congresspersons, governor, all state-wide offices, majority on Illinois Supreme Court, super-majorities in both houses of the Legislature, all Rock Island County offices (Sheriff, Clerk, et al) and finally, 15 of 19 seats on the County Board.

The Republican base will autopsy November's electoral massacre. The determination? (Spoiler Alert): "Partisan gerrymandering and voter fraud 'stole' the state!"

It couldn't be our candidates, platform or public perception of the Republican brand.

Any suggestion "we" could use a shower, a fresh wardrobe or a "couth class?"

"Rejected!!"

Republicans keep asking Illinois' voters: "Wanna go out?" expecting to hear "Sure, pick me up at seven," seemingly surprised when they get door No. 4 (again).

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline