 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Illinois not interested in GOP candidates

Letters logo

I was recalling an old "Just For Men" hair coloring commercial with Keith Hernandez and Walt Frazier doing a play-by-play of a "grey-beard's" attempted pick-up of a "hottie." The call? "Rejected!"

There are various degrees of rejection.

I'm imagining young Gene asking a girl for a date, pondering possible responses:

1. "Sorry, I'm concentrating on studies/sports, I'm not currently dating."

2. "Sorry, I'm busy Friday, perhaps another time."

3. "Sorry, I consider you a friend, not a date."

Rejection always stings, but that's life

Then there's door number four. Repudiation: "I'd never date you! Your hygiene's horrible; your sense-of-style non-existent; your humor bigoted and crass!"

People are also reading…

Gene the student experienced rejections 1, 2 and 3 many times. Nov. 8th, Gene the Republican was on the receiving end of No. 4.

Illinois Democrats currently hold: Both U.S. Senators, 14 of 17 congresspersons, governor, all state-wide offices, majority on Illinois Supreme Court, super-majorities in both houses of the Legislature, all Rock Island County offices (Sheriff, Clerk, et al) and finally, 15 of 19 seats on the County Board.

The Republican base will autopsy November's electoral massacre. The determination? (Spoiler Alert): "Partisan gerrymandering and voter fraud 'stole' the state!"

It couldn't be our candidates, platform or public perception of the Republican brand.

Any suggestion "we" could use a shower, a fresh wardrobe or a "couth class?"

"Rejected!!"

Republicans keep asking Illinois' voters: "Wanna go out?" expecting to hear "Sure, pick me up at seven," seemingly surprised when they get door No. 4 (again).

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Now that the Jan. 6th committee has finished blaming Trump for the riot. Who is to blame for not having more support for the capital police? A…

Letter: Guns protect people

Letter: Guns protect people

Why is there so much bad publicity about guns lately? The Dec. 2 article by Michael Paul Williams lists mass shootings and noted with approval…

Letter: Prayer matters

Letter: Prayer matters

In today’s world it is difficult to believe in a God who hears and responds to our prayers. It sometimes seems easier to believe that nothing …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News