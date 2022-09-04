 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Illinois should stop extra taxes

The Local News page on the August 12th newspaper titled "Illinois GOP - Candidates warn of Tax on Retirement." Republicans say Democrats are opening a window to tax retirement income.

Treasurer Michael Fredrich suggested the state might tax retirement income such as pensions and 401Ks, when Democrats were rallying support for the graduated income tax. As we know the graduated income tax failed and the flat tax of 4.95% remained. The graduated tax amendment was rejected by 54% or 2.7 million voters.

State Rep. Tom Demmer created a petition on his campaign website opposing the tax on retirement income. He also filed a House Resolution to affirm Illinois voters who rejected the path of taxing retirement income. Bipartisan support was not there so it wasn't voted on.

Some retirees are avoiding Illinois tax is by moving to states with little or no state income tax. There are 9 states with no income tax, including Florida, Tennessee and Texas. I have known AFSCME union retirees that have taken their pensions and moved to a no income tax state.

On March 1, 2022, Gov. Reynolds signed into Iowa law a significant tax reform including establishing a 3.9% flat tax and eliminating state tax on retirement income.

Illinois needs to stop trying to tax citizens. State legislatures need to find ways to attract population and new business. Otherwise, there aren't enough lanes on I-74 leaving Illinois for Iowa.

Dennis Young

Rock Island

