Letter: I'm a doctor in the Quad-Cities. Stop believing the Covid pseudoscience

I’ve been a physician since 1998. I see Covid patients every day. I can't take the nonsense coming from all directions anymore.

Please stop believing the pseudoscience you see on the internet. Very rarely do I see people with three vaccines get Covid. Will I in the future? Yes. Viruses mutate and antibodies fade. Do people have side effects from the vaccines? Sometimes.

However, serious heart problems, blood clots, and death are rare, but very common with the actual Covid infection. Do I see people who think they are immune to Covid because they take Ivermectin get sick and hospitalized? Yes! And it really angers me that people lose their lives because of the nonsense they take as Gospel on Facebook and other websites. Some of the science you are presented with is real, but guess what? It is hand-picked and non-objective. The larger studies invalidating them are not discussed by the purveyors of propaganda.

As doctors, we discuss the compendium of evidence weekly. We look at it objectively, without an agenda. The "science" presented on social media is hand-picked, leaves out contradictory studies, and has an agenda.