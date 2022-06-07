Letter: I'm a retired soldier from Davenport. Get AR-15s out of civilian hands

As a parent, retired teacher, and an honorably discharged infantry soldier, I am writing to you because of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, at Robb Elementary School, where 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were slaughtered by a mass shooter with an AR-15 style weapon. The thoughts that I have to share are the following:

First, approximately, 90% of the American people want some type of "sensible gun-control legislation passed" to move forward in dealing with the "most deadly internal threat that America is facing today!"

Second, since Sens. Grassley, and Ernst are representatives of both Republicans and Democrats in Iowa, they should strongly consider supporting: (1) Universal background checks, and (2) Red-flag laws. These two measures will help to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and mentally ill people who should not have them.

Third, during the Vietnam War, I served as an infantry soldier in the U.S. Army Reserve. I learned how to shoot all the infantry weapons of war. The M-16, which I fired most of the time, had a magazine capacity of 15 rounds, and is similar to the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle that is used in most mass shootings! The only difference is that the AR-15 is much more powerful and has magazine capacity of 20, 30, 40 rounds! This weapon of war should not be on the streets of America. It's time for our Republican senators to act and support sensible gun control legislation! The voters are watching!

George Varchola

Davenport

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0