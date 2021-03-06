 Skip to main content
Letter: I'm amazed
Letter: I'm amazed

I continue to be absolutely dumbfounded by how disconnected this country has become. How critical one citizen thinks of another. How this much hatred could gather so much momentum.

How some people think that their religious beliefs, or their political beliefs, somehow are superior to other's beliefs.

I loved studying developmental psychology at Illinois State University. The premise of that school of thought is that we "develop" throughout our lifetime — infant, child, young adult, elderly — until we die. We develop from the day of our birth to the end of our existence.

How we develop and evolve depends on how we were raised, what our parents believed in, our personal experiences.

Folks, if we were all raised with the same beliefs, the same convictions, we wouldn't have the turmoil we have in this country. But, we weren't raised as a "group." We evolved as individuals, with our own opinions, our own biases.

I am still amazed at "Christians" who retain so much hate and anger towards others because ... (I'm not sure what to put here.)

I was recently asked if I was a "germophobe," presumably because I was wearing a mask.

I wanted to ask this person: Your bravado impresses me, but do you know what it's like to be in a larger group that doesn't necessarily agree with you?

So disappointed what I witnessed today.

I hope my "God" is more forgiving than yours.

I wear a mask for you. Not me!

John A. Rogers

Rock Island

