Letter: I'm scared

I'm not here to judge, blame or offer advice. I'm here to admit that I'm scared. I think that whether we admit it or not, we all are to a certain extent. We may not like to admit it, but I want to say that it's okay to be scared. We are living in an unprecedented time and no one knows how or when this pandemic will end. There are many unknowns in our future and as humans we don't like to be reminded of how little we truly know. But one thing I do know is that I'm scared. And that's okay. That's okay.

Sarah Masterson

Davenport

