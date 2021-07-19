 Skip to main content
Letter: Imagine our region without people
Letter: Imagine our region without people

The Centers for Disease and Prevention death toll: 605,140. Not as bad as the Spanish Flu, but if you consider it in terms of our region, it brings home the numbers in a real way. Imagine driving through Scott, Muscatine, Clinton, Cedar, and Louisa counties in Iowa and Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Carroll, and Whiteside counties in Illinois, and there is no one there. You don’t see anyone—at all! All of those counties are totally deserted. That is how many people we have lost in the United States to COVID. It continues. Help stop the spread and get your vaccination now!

Susan Zelnio

Davenport

