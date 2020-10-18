Letter: Imagine

Imagine a persona, man or woman, any color, any creed. They are smart, courageous, strong. They grow into great success, creating a reputation of integrity, hard work, valor, generosity. But behind the scenes, they are sometimes cruel and unsavory. They continue stronger with age, a leader for individual freedom and the pursuit of happiness; yet also more deft at manipulation, successfully weaving deceptions, remaining rooted in ruthless ways. Eventually, they are called out on their checkered past. They make excuses, some new promises, some old promises; but the methods don't change. So the accusations become even more vehement, and this persona is vilified for problems of the past, present and even for future fears.

Finally, it all comes to a head. There are two choices. Double down on the old methods to increase their ruthlessness and destroy the opposition, so that they could claim to be "Great Again".

Or, admit the past. All of it. Own it. Destroy the old methodology and move ahead with real change, true generosity, and sincere intentions to live up to the noble facade that has begun to fade. It is feared that this second option might cause transitional social and economic pain, and diminish their financial security, power, and influence. However, this choice would make them exactly what the world had been promised, a person of honesty, sincerity, justice and charity.