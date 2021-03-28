Letter: Imagine

Bison Bridge, just a dream? A foolish idea?? Really??? I am sure there are and will be some negative opinions for turning the current I-80 bridge into a green space structure. There is now a 5-year study to build a new bridge. Enter the locally- and nationally-known Chad Pregracke of Living Lands & Waters fame. He is leading a growing number of folks who envision turning the "old" bridge into a pathway for tourists, joggers, bicyclists, etc. The "new" bridge would be built near the current one.

Ah, but wait! Chad also believes half of the bridge could be made into a grassy area for a few buffalo (bison) to roam. One step further, what if that area could be a state park or even better, a national park? With over 40,000 vehicles traveling over I-80 per day, can you imagine the tourism that would bring to the Iowa/Illinois area?

The Mississippi River is a big tourist location in its own right. Chad recently presented an online video to an audience on some ideas of what it might look like. Go to: Bisonbridge.org. There are endless ideas for the project and many problems to overcome on such an undertaking. As for my wife and I, we believe if anyone can pull it all together, if would be Chad Pregracke. That fellow is amazing!

Dan Dauw

Colona

