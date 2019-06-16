Unrelenting rains continue to engulf the earth. Fields lay fallow; flooded homes fester, and dormant diseases reemerge.
Could this be the time for the reincarnation of Noah from the pages of the Bible so he can build a new ark and make a list of acceptable pairs of ark passengers?
It would provide an opportunity for him to eliminate some of the world’s most intractable problems; he could omit human beings from his passenger list with all of their wickedness, violence and destructiveness.
When the flood is over, the ark occupants would come ashore, two by two, male and female, to live and multiply in the dried-out world.
Without pesky human beings on the earth, there would be no one to abuse and destroy nature, build nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction. There would be no political polarization, no religious and race conflict and no wars.
Well, we can imagine, can’t we?
Frank Lyons
Rock Island