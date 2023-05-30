Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here is another point of view on the immigration crisis. From 1776 our country has sacrificed millions of our brave young men and women to maintain our freedoms and way of life. The immigrants that are streaming across our southern border have the same options we had in 1776, to fight and better their own countries. But why would they risk life and limb to better their own countries, when they can come to the United States and get everything they need?

The immigrants have to think, let the United States make the supreme sacrifices they have over the last 250 years and then we will come and enjoy the fruits of their heroic efforts.

So, what are these immigrants bringing to benefit our country? Are there doctors, engineers, skilled trade workers, scientists, college educated professionals, that would help our country and our economy? Don't think so.

Most of the immigrants can't speak English, little education, minimum skills, and have families that have to be taken care of. They provide little more than cheap labor. That cheap labor is getting very expensive.

We no longer as a country have the resources to take care of our own poor and homeless people plus these immigrants. Our national dept is almost $32 trillion and going higher. If we would quit printing money and issuing I.O.U.s (bonds) we would be broke. Our credit cards are maxed out. Our silent majority has to start speaking out and stop the destruction of our country.

Ron Kopko

Cordova