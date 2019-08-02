Immigration to the United States is a privilege not a right. Through a complex visa system, people with family connections, skills, talent and educational needs are allowed to enter the U.S. for limited periods. Many eventually achieve permanent residency and citizenship.
Contrast orderly vetting and admission of deserving individuals with what is happening at the southern border where generous asylum policies are being abused, resulting in serious overcrowding at detention facilities.
Encouraged and abetted by Democratic politicians, partisan media coverage and an activist judiciary, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding. Rather than work with the president to solve the problem, Democrats are using these vulnerable people as pawns in an attempt to score political points. Some Democrats have gone so far as to recommend abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security. They apparently want open, unregulated borders. The major beneficiaries of the current situation are human smugglers, sex traffickers, gang members and drug dealers.
Let me be clear, as a proud immigrant myself, I think we need larger numbers of immigrants to expand the economy, increase skilled workers and promote diversity. However, immigration should be regulated, controlled and policed for the benefit of the country as well as the immigrant.
Michael Howcroft
Davenport