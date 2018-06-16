Forcibly removing a toddler or other child from the arms of his or her parents is child abuse.
Our various state and county human services departments know that child/parent separations can cause irreparable harm, and these agencies work hard to keep children with their parents whenever possible. Yet our current federal policy directs federal agents to rip screaming, crying children as young as 1-year-old from the arms and protection of his or her parents and keep them separated when those parents are seeking entry or asylum in the U.S.
Let’s call it what it is: state-mandated child abuse that is morally reprehensible. There are other, humane responses to complicated issues around immigration. Congress and the executive branch are long overdue in addressing these issues in humane ways “with liberty and justice for all.”
Ann Hailey
Davenport