When NFL players took a knee for the National Anthem, it didn't bother me that much. I don't like or approve of the gesture, but that is a freedom we enjoy as a citizen of this country. Like it or not, they have a right to express themselves. But this story is a slap in the face to anyone who fought for the freedoms we enjoy.
The Sacramento Bee ran a story on July 18 that said in part, “San Francisco began registering non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants, to vote Monday in the November election for the city school board, reported The San Francisco Chronicle.” As a citizen of this country we enjoy the freedom to vote. It is one of the most cherished rights we have as Americans and why people want to come to our great nation. If we give away this right we are damaging the fabric of this nation.
I understand it's a local school board election, but once it starts, this movement might gain momentum and be granted on the state and federal levels as well. This is one reason why legal immigration is important. If immigrants want to use our social services, educate their children in our schools, and live in a country where they can enjoy the freedoms we offer, then they should come into this country legally and be on the path to citizenship. We will not stay a great nation if we give away our basic rights.
Tom Phillis
Rock Island