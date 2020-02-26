Letter: Impaired waterways are big problem

Iowa is home to over 10,000 factory farms which produce over 22 billion gallons of toxic liquid manure that is dumped untreated onto the land. Iowa is also home to 767 impaired waterways including the Wapsipinicon River.

These impaired waterways are the surface waters. If the surface waters are polluted will the ground waters be polluted as well? The simple answer is yes and the level of the pollution is what will vary. Most of my neighbors, including my friends in McCausland have sand point wells. Yes, the water table is that high and is easy to access with a sand point well.

Now we are at a tipping point – we can no longer rest easy that the water we drink is as pure as it was when our wells were put in. We are just days away from the spring dumping of the poop. Days away from testing the well and seeing if I need to start hauling water from the store. If we do nothing, it will resemble Flint, Michigan all over again and maybe an outsider will say "they should have known better".

We have a problem. That’s why we need a moratorium on factory farms. We need to stop, assess, correct and prevent . Anyone reasonable can think “wait a minute we have a problem.” So, I’m calling on Scott County to pass a moratorium resolution to pressure the statehouse to represent the people — not the financial welfare of a few hog producers.