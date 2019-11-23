Letter: Impeach Trump

The United States is losing its reputation because of those we put in office; we had trust in them. We're losing that trust fast now that they want to break our Constitution. They are interested more in the benefits and the thousands of dollars that fill their pockets, plus they want the recognition.

It's repulsive to think that people will vote for these cowards who are ruining our United States. Wake up before we are a part of Russia, China or some other country.

Do you think you'll like living under them? If not, it's time to admit to yourself that you need to raise your voice and say it's time to get rid of those in office and vote for the people who care and will do anything to protect our country, like the soldier with the Purple Heart did. He defended America and we should thank him.

Trump ran away five times each time he was asked to protect our country; off he ran because he was scared. Only a coward does that and he doesn't deserve to run our country. He should be impeached and put in jail as he continues to try and destroy us.

More jobs, you say? How long will they last before he runs away again or blames someone else for something he did.