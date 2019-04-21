As an independent voter I have lost all respect for both political parties. Republicans are soulless, because they believe it is perfectly acceptable to allow people to die from lack of health care but morally wrong to inflict pain on the 1 percent by raising their taxes.
Democrats are spineless and clueless. They lack courage of their convictions. Gone are the old school, proud to be liberal, liberals. They have been replaced for the most part by mealy-mouthed poll watchers. They talk the talk, but when it is time to stand for what they believe, they sit. They are clueless because they think the way to beat Republicans is to become more like them.
It is time for Democrats to stop listening to Nancy Pelosi and impeach Donald Trump now. The argument that there are not enough votes in the Senate to convict is moot.
A vote in the Senate will force Trump supporters to stand and be counted, to publicly record their support with their vote. A Senate vote will provide history and voters with a list of senators who fail to uphold their oath of office.
A Senate vote will provide history and voters a complete roster of senators who aided, abetted and enabled the most corrupt administration in the history of the United States. A Senate vote will allow history and voters to reward those who deserve it and ensure that Mitch McConnell and his cronies are despised and reviled by patriotic Americans for years to come.
Randy Juhl
Grand Mound