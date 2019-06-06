I'm a pretty placid person but I'm afraid that my head will explode the next time WOC's Jim Fisher states that tariffs paid by China and Mexico go directly to the Treasury of the United States of America. Wrong. Neither China nor Mexico pay anything. The companies that import products with a tariff pay U.S. Customs agents who transfer those funds to the Treasury of the United States.
Typically, the importer (Think Walmart, General Motors) pays the tariff before the goods can enter the United States. Those costs will most likely be recouped by the importers by increasing prices.
I'm sure that Mr. Fisher knows how tariffs work because I consider him to be one of the most informed, hard-working talk show hosts I've encountered in my 53-year broadcast career. He and I agree on few things but I faithfully listen because he is so good at what he does. I'm sure that Mr. Fisher can make his points without repeating President Trump's ill-informed rantings.
Tom McGuire
Davenport