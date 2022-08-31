 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Improve Social Security

Recently there has been some movement in Congress to improve Social Security benefits but there is much resistance coming from the office of Nancy Pelosi. An article published this morning in The American Prospect outlines just what Pelosi's office did to stop a markup on Social Security a Sacred Trust. Then it also outlined how they tried to stop a vote on HR 82, a bill that would repeal the WEP/GPO. This time they failed. But all this just shows our politicians true colors. I've been a life long Democrat but my feelings are changing. At the same time they want to provide bigger tax breaks to the retired among us that are rich. I say enough! Improve Social Security so that we may retire with some dignity.

Tim Flaherty

Moline

