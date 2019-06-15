I have run the Bix almost 40 years. I unfortunately have observed that the profit aspect has gotten into this great Quad City race. The quality of the shirts has gone down, the registration price for a family of five to run the race has zoomed up to $250; low-income people, especially youngsters, have been priced out of running, and if you run the seven mile you will wait in line for 40 minutes to have one can of beer.
I think there are improvements that can be made. Have a family-package price, have a school-sponsored fee for younger runners and please go back to draft beer with more trucks.
Vincent Ryan
Davenport