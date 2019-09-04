In late 2018 some nonprofits along the Rock Island 11th Street corridor came together to stimulate revitalization and invite broad and passionate participation in the redevelopment efforts of the 11th Street corridor, calling itself the NPC-11 (Nonprofit Consortium for 11th Street).
They were:
The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, Center for Alcohol & Drug Services, Community Health Care, Inc., Youth Hope, House of Fire Ministries, Project NOW, Friendship Manor, Inc., Olivet Baptist Church, Church of Peace, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Second Baptist Church, Illinois Iowa Center for Independent Living
We’ve been meeting monthly ever since, and were joined by the South Rock Island Township office and the Community Caring Conference, and are open to other non-profit participation as well.
One of the early concerns involved more than 30 non-functioning street lights along 11th Street, which city administration officials explained needed more than just bulbs. We took this concern to City Council, which has long recognized this as a concern, and it quickly allotted nearly $100,000 in motor fuel tax funds toward fixing it. A contractor has been hired, materials have been ordered and repairs are slated to start in mid-September and finish in mid-October.
Keep watching — we’re still at work to revitalize the corridor. You may contact our chairman, Dennis Harker, at the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network for more questions about the NPC-11's activities and plans ahead. Thank you, City of Rock Island.
Karen Buchanan
Recording Secretary, NPC-11
Rock Island