Letter: In decline

Thanks to federal dollars, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa has a $1 billion dollar surplus in its general account and $1.2 billion in Iowa's emergency fund.
We also had a report that for yet another year on national tests, Iowa students scored lower than the year before and lower in comparison to the student scores of the other states than in previous years.
Governor Reynolds' proposal is to lower taxes.
I gladly moved to Iowa when offered a good job in the Quad Cities in 1972.
I was glad I could raise my family in Iowa and my children could attend Iowa schools.
My grandchildren are now about to start their families. I will not recommend that they search for jobs in Iowa. We are in decline in education, an area in which we once excelled.
James L. Tucker
Riverdale