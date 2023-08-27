I am writing in response to the letter from Terry Fortman wanting to ban e-bikes on the recreational trails. When you see a vehicle speeding down a street, do you blame the vehicle or the driver?

E-bikes are not the problem. A few bicyclists who ride too fast for conditions are the real concern. The writers cites the weight of e-bikes as part of the rationale for prohibiting them on the trails. Although e-bikes are heavier than some bikes, my e-bike weighs the same as my non-electric recumbent bike. Some e-bikes weight 26 pounds while some non-electric bikes weigh up to 40 pounds.

The real issue is common sense and common courtesy when riding the trails. The responsible bicyclists announce when they are passing. They adjust their speed commensurate with the trail conditions. When riding in groups, they call out when they see others on the trail including walkers and other bicyclists. They pass only when it is safe to do so.

When you see a motor vehicle being operated recklessly, blame the driver, not the vehicle. When you see a bicycle being ridden recklessly, blame the bicyclist, not the bicycle. E-bikes are just another way to enjoy bicycling.

Melissa Fowler

Davenport