As the city of Moline and Lakeshore Recycling Systems work their way through the process of setting up a waste-transfer station on the Illinois side of the river, I write in favor of this proposal.

Members of The Rock Island County Waste Management Agency which had provided drop-off recycling to the county since 1995 voted to eliminate all drop-off recycling sites in June 2021. Now Lakeshore Recycling Systems is proposing to restore county-wide recycling bins during usual business hours for all Rock Island County residents.

If this proposal is accepted, at a location near the crossroads of Airport Road and the Milan Beltway, county and city residents will be able to drop off their recyclables once again. (The company is also offering to service a second drop-off recycling site in the County, if one becomes available.)

This offer is the best and only one on the table at this point. The Lakeshore Recycling Systems plan will be a big step for over one third of Rock Island County residents: those who live in rural areas, those in multi-unit dwellings within municipal boundaries, those without curbside bins, and all who cannot travel to the Iowa recycling sites.

This is a win, win for our environment and for many of our residents who want to recycle. Good luck, Moline and LRS!

Phillip Dennis

Rock Island