I am a native-born Iowan. I spent the first two years of life in an apartment house located on Third street between Warren and Myrtle. I am now 73, retired and have given thought to moving back to Davenport, but I won’t. My decision has nothing to do with the city or people of Davenport, but everything to do with the policies being generated in Des Moines.

Several recent policy movements in Iowa are of concern to me. One, the use of public tax dollars for private school funding. Two, censorship in Iowa public schools and libraries. Three, rewriting of the SNAP benefits program which would prohibit meat cheese and other important proteins from the poor’s diet. Four, the attempt to limit the rights of the LBGTQ populations and five, the harsh restrictions on women’s rights to make their own very personal reproductive choices.

In Gov Reynold's Iowa the buzz phrase is Iowans want to make their own choices. Yet in Iowa the reality seems to be people's choices are limited to those solely approved by the state. Where’s the equity in that?

I live in Illinois and we have plenty of problems. Yet, paying for my neighbors child to attend a private school hasn’t been forced on me, I can still find Huck Finn on the library shelf, my LGBTQ friends are free to refer to themselves as they choose and my female companion is still in charge of her reproductive rights. I’ll stay where I am.

Jaime Delevere

Rock Island