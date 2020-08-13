Letter: In lockstep with Trump

I recently had an opportunity to listen to an interview with WGIL out of Galesburg with Republican congressional candidate Esther Joy King. During the interview, she talked about how she would have no problem calling President Trump out if she disagreed with him.

Apparently, she is in absolute lockstep with Trump as I am unable to find one instance where she has. Her social media posts attacking U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos and implying that she is in support of looting and violence and saying she supports defunding police departments is laughable at best and disturbingly dishonest at its worst. This is not the standard that is set on a daily basis by the people that live in the 17th congressional district and is more representative of the standards that define the wealthy Republican Party leaders out of Washington, D.C.

It’s pretty apparent that King is not from the district and only recently moved here, as her campaign tactics are out of place in an area where people still value honesty, integrity and character.

You would be hard pressed to find a member of Congress who works harder or listens more to their constituents than Cheri Bustos. We need to ensure that our representative in the 17th congressional district is emblematic of who we are, and it is abundantly clear that Cheri Bustos continues to be that person.