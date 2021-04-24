Letter: In praise of Rock Island mayoral race

In the recent mayoral race, Rock Island was truly blessed to have two competent, mature candidates. Apparently, even the best of our usual bashers couldn't dig up any "dirt" on either one, as there wasn't any. How refreshing!

Though Mike Thoms will continue to do an excellent job, I'd like to recognize the second-place finisher, Thurgood Brooks. When I met him during his campaign I felt instantly energized. As an advocate and assistant football coach, he knows how to pull the best out of everyone who's willing to improve himself/herself and this great city. Understandably, one of his big focuses was, and is, to make Rock Island attractive for Millennials to settle here and become active in city life . But, I bet he'd put us seniors to work as well!

I hope Mr. Brooks continues on in the political arena by running for alderman and/or rerunning for mayor in 2025. He's young and energetic, and capable of leading Rock Island past the status quo and onto the next level.

And may Rock Island elections continue to set the example by having clean, mature political campaigns like this one was. I'm old enough to remember when we had them — yes, even for president!

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island

