Letter: In praise of the rainbow house
Regarding the rainbow house in Moline, the subject of an article on July 16: I want to say that I like it. The owner did a meticulous painting job; it is not messy, and each board is perfectly painted.

During this time of COVID-19, it is a happy change to see brilliant colors that show happiness and love.

The owner states that her children love their rainbow house and it makes them happy. So, if her children love it and are happy, maybe other children will love it as well. So why not leave it, with its brilliant colors so others will see its beauty also.

I love it, too.

Patricia Edwards

 Blue Grass

