Warrior. Diplomat. Statesman. The passing of George H. W. Bush serves as a stark reminder to our nation of what it means to be "presidential." Mr. Bush was a man of great character and courage who placed principle above profit and patriotism above politics. He will forever be a role model of commitment to family and country. And, the quiet dignity with which he conducted both his personal and public life is his legacy to the nation.
I once had the honor to work briefly with then-Vice President Bush. It was the early 1980s and I was a speech writer working for the international economic development organization, Save the Children Federation. Vice President Bush was scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly on the state of the world’s children and I was invited to help prepare those remarks. The vice president’s concern for the world’s children was genuine and confirmed for me his reputation as a dedicated father and a caring man.
I did not agree with every aspect of Mr. Bush’s domestic and foreign policies. But, I never questioned his sincerity or motivation. As far as I am aware, no one ever did. He never lowered himself to personal attacks or bitterness of any sort. He even became a friend and advisor to the 42nd president who defeated him in the 1992 general election. The man had class and his brand of leadership will be missed.
Ken Croken
Scott County Supervisor-Elect
Davenport