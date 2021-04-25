Letter: In pursuit of truth

I've heard enough about media bias, from accusations, examples, surveys. The message is clear to everyone. But it is not new. Yellow journalism and bias have been around forever. What's new are the innumerable sources and easy access. It is not just the "mainstream" media which is biased. All media is biased, including the internet resources available via YouTube, podcasts, etc. All produced by people; All people are biased.

A slogan I recently saw: "The less you learn, the more you believe." What this means to me is that the more we learn, the more questions we have.

We all have our own truths, of which, for one reason or another, we are certain. No matter which of the many sides we find ourselves, we've all been called "sheep", naive, gullible, stupid, and accused of "drinking the Kool-Aid", by those who are certain that their Truth is more accurate than the Truth of which we are certain. But it often seems to me that there is "a little truth" in everything.

It's good to remember that while we can know a truth for certain, we humans can never know a truth completely. Therefore, to wag our heads and mock others is a sure way to set ourselves up for shame. Tolerance isn't to allow anyone to do anything; tolerance is to allow anyone to make up their own mind. Let's keep learning as much as we can, be as certain as we can, and have some tolerance.