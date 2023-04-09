Since Roe, many states are attempting to further restrict, or even ban abortion. However, these efforts are not likely to be very successful in lowering the abortion rate, which is around 16 per 1,000 women ages 15-44.

Currently, over half of abortions are accomplished by two drugs, Mifepristone and Misoprostol. Attempts are underway to ban these FDA approved drugs which can be taken during the first trimester.

Stopping a woman from obtaining these drugs will be difficult. If a state outlaws them, the sales will simply go underground as with other illegal drugs.

Illegal abortion drug trade would thrive. The reason is simple economics; if there is a demand for a good or service, someone will supply it. Supply and demand know no morals, state boundaries or laws. They just are, and they work.

The key, therefore, to lowering the abortion rate is decreasing demand. How can this be accomplished? Is there a model somewhere to show us what to do? Enter Switzerland.

Allowed upon request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, the Swiss abortion rate is still only 6.8 per 1,000 women aged 15-44, almost one third that of the U.S. Sexual health experts in Switzerland point to three main factors which explain the low rate of unwanted pregnancies: 1. Sex education taught to a high standard. 2. Contraception availability, 3. high national socioeconomic level.

It makes more sense to decrease abortions with policies that lower demand for them rather than measures that are designed to outlaw and punish.

Joe Gross

Donahue