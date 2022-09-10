Letter: In response to 'Imperfect Trump' letter

Among other inane comments supportive of a man who instigated a coup d’etat and took Top Secret papers from the White House without authorization (the Benedict Arnold of our age) is this one: “Survival of America’s peace, prosperity and moral rectitude are at risk.” These remarks apply to the consequences if a con-man like Donald J. Trump ever comes close to the levers of power again, (as has been pointed out by Republican Liz Cheney during the January 6 commission hearings), but the misguided author intended the statement to be supportive of DJT. Incredible!
Among other totally inaccurate points the writer made was one about the addition of IRS agents, designed to make big businesses pay their fair share. No one making less than $400,000 annually is a target. The writer even added: (punctuation John Horn's) "many armed"!!!
It is letters like John Horn's that illustrate why the Iowa educational system has fallen from second best in the nation to 22nd. Amazing that there are voters in Iowa who may believe bilge like the content of John Horn's Aug. 30th letter!
People are also reading…
Connie Wilson
East Moline