Letter: In response to 'Imperfect Trump' letter

Among other inane comments supportive of a man who instigated a coup d’etat and took Top Secret papers from the White House without authorization (the Benedict Arnold of our age) is this one: “Survival of America’s peace, prosperity and moral rectitude are at risk.” These remarks apply to the consequences if a con-man like Donald J. Trump ever comes close to the levers of power again, (as has been pointed out by Republican Liz Cheney during the January 6 commission hearings), but the misguided author intended the statement to be supportive of DJT. Incredible!