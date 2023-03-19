I’ve had the privilege of working with Anna Castro, candidate for Moline alderperson, Ward 7, for nearly 10 years. During this time we have worked together in both professional and personal settings. I’ve witnessed her commitment to serving others, and I’m proud to support her in the upcoming election on April 4.

In her professional life, Anna provides critical educational support services to first-generation college students and those with disabilities in a higher-ed setting. Typically, these students come from varied socioeconomic backgrounds and marginalized populations. Anna’s proven ability to build meaningful relationships with students, staff, and family members led to her being asked to serve on several leadership committees within the organization. Her trusted advice and ability to make unbiased decisions made her an invaluable colleague.

In her personal life, Anna is committed to serving her community. As a third-generation Moliner, Anna is extremely proud of her hometown and its strong cultural heritage. Being a mother of four MHS graduates and spouse of an MHS teacher, Anna has a deep appreciation for Moline Public Schools. So much so that she currently serves on the board of a local non-profit that supports public education. Within this setting Anna has also taken on additional leadership responsibilities, overseeing the organization's finances.

Anna’s dedication to the community and experience in leadership roles will serve her well in the role of alderperson. I will be casting my vote for candidate Anna Castro for alderperson. I hope you will also.

Brandon Tidwell

Moline