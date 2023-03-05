I support the students of Bettendorf High School who are protesting proposals by the state house Republicans which seek to limit the rights of LGBTQ Iowans.

These legislators seem to think that holding the majority in the legislature allows them to deny rights to Iowans in the minority. On the contrary, our democracy demands the protection of minority rights. Failing that, our democracy becomes a tyranny of the majority.

It is time that we all study Section 1 of the Iowa Constitution: "All men and women are, by nature, free and equal, and have certain inalienable rights -among which are those of enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property and pursuing and obtaining safety and happiness."

Charles Collins

Bettendorf