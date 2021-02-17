Letter: Inaccurate history

Let me start out by stating that we don’t have the luxury of revising history. History is fact and fact leads to truth. This newspaper states otherwise in its Feb. 14 endorsement on the 1619 Project.

What do successful Black people say about the 1619 Project? Robert Woodson, founder and president of the Woodson Center, states the 1619 Project is based on inaccurate history and "that its victimhood approach hurts African Americans."

Dr. Carol Swain, a former professor at Princeton and Vanderbilt states, "the 1619 Project offers a very crippling message to our children." She goes on to say if she had been exposed to the negative message of the 1619 Project, "I don’t believe I would have been able to do things I’ve done."

Jason Riley of the Manhattan Institute states, "The 1619 Project is being adopted as part of the curriculum in thousands of classrooms across the country. The political left is already in the process of turning our K-12 schools into social justice boot camps, and this will expedite that effort."

The Heritage Foundation: The goal of the 1619 Project "is to brand our founding documents — the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution — as immoral and thus unworthy of our allegiance ... even though not a single Founder endorsed slavery."